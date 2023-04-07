BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.82 and last traded at C$17.90. Approximately 211,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 222,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.99.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.67.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

