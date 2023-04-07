BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Trading 1.2% Higher

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.59 and last traded at C$11.58. 341,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 278,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.44.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.54.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.