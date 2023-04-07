BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.11 and last traded at C$14.11. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.38.

BMTC Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.36. The company has a market cap of C$468.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

BMTC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.