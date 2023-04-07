Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Borregaard ASA Stock Performance
Borregaard ASA stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. Borregaard ASA has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $15.75.
About Borregaard ASA
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borregaard ASA (BRRDF)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.