Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $60.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.18.

BSX opened at $50.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,788 shares of company stock worth $6,451,329 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 60,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

