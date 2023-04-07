Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.0% per year over the last three years.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %
BHR opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.64.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHR. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
