Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.0% per year over the last three years.

BHR opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHR. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

