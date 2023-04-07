Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 109,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.87.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

