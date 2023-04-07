Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,761.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

