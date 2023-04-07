Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $17.98 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for 4.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

