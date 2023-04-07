Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTN. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,307,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 151,060 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0331 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

