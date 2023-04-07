Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

