Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $225.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

