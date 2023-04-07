Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 204 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

