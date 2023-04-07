Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 10,512 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

