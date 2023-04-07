British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Trading Down 1.6%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.94. Approximately 3,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
