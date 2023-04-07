Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Price Target at $70.50

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,370,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,857,000 after buying an additional 2,937,253 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after buying an additional 2,241,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after buying an additional 1,894,887 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.1 %
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.