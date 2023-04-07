Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT at $79.89

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MKC stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $148,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after buying an additional 737,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after buying an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after buying an additional 510,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

