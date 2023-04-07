BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Investors L. P. Gould Acquires 3,802 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 3,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $71,211.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,361,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,952,410.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 0.4 %

BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

