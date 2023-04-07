Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $31.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $875.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 3.0% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 581,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,200,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 484.6% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

