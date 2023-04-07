Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $59.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.21.

Shares of CYTK opened at $36.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $438,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,738 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,804. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

