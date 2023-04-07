Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) is Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s Largest Position

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 171.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,117 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up about 12.7% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc owned 1.89% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $20,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,094,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,437 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 367,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $24.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

