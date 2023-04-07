Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Bought by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 585,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 228,765 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,775 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 331,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. 319,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,002. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $24.16.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.