Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Atlas Energy Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:AESI opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

In related news, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Ben M. Brigham acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

