Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Atlas Energy Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.
Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance
NYSE:AESI opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Atlas Energy Solutions
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.