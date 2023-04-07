Capital Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50,912 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $211.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,618,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.03. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

