Capital Planning LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after acquiring an additional 960,709 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after buying an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,352,000 after buying an additional 308,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,128,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $186.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.39. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $207.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

