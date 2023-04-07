Capital Planning LLC Purchases 1,257 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $325,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.53. 2,681,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

