Capital Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Planning LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 141,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,419. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average is $100.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

