Capital Planning LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,869 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,027. The company has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

