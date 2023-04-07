Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 666,828 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 607.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 378,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

CFFN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 606,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,162. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 23.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.62%.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,178.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Stories

