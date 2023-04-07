Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 2,733 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $13,419.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $4.62 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

About Cara Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

