Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,450 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

