Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $209.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.