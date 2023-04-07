Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.17. 4,180,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.60. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,953 shares of company stock worth $12,264,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

