Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.20.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 304,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,079. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

