cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 3.5%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 67,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 211,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

cbdMD Stock Performance

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 50.91% and a negative net margin of 170.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of cbdMD

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YCBD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 49.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 68.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in cbdMD in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 23.4% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in cbdMD during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabidiol brands such as Paw cannabidiol and cbdMD botanicals. Its product categories include CBD tinctures, gummies, topical, and bath bombs. The company was founded by Caryn Dunayer on March 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

