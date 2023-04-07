CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $69.65 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $69.65 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00031001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003492 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,946.15 or 1.00068192 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0877703 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,740,850.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.