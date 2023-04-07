Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.23

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and traded as high as $19.31. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 33,548 shares traded.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
