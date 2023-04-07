Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.23

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and traded as high as $19.31. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 33,548 shares traded.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEN. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 295,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,637.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

