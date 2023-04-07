CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $163.66 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

