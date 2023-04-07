CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,096 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,824,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

