CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.7 %

Enbridge Company Profile

ENB opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.