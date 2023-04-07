CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $174.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.42.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

