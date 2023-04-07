CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 308.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,162,000 after acquiring an additional 517,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 29.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,799,000 after acquiring an additional 433,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $446.76 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $498.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.47.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

