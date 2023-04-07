CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 308.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,162,000 after acquiring an additional 517,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 29.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,799,000 after acquiring an additional 433,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $446.76 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $498.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.47.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

