CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $4.11 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Price Performance

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA stock opened at $374.66 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

