CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $42.05 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

