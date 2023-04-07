CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

CLX opened at $157.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.72. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

