CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,998 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,627 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

