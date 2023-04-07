CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,570 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in HP were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in HP by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Insider Activity at HP

HP Stock Down 0.4 %

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.