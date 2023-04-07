Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
CERE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance
CERE stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.47. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $15,173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,635,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,021,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
