Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Sells $408,660.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $448,920.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $437,160.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00.

CDAY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.23. The company had a trading volume of 672,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $366,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,519,000 after buying an additional 3,273,796 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,886,000 after buying an additional 1,663,456 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 909.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,452,000 after buying an additional 1,495,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after purchasing an additional 658,046 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

