Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CERS has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Cerus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens downgraded Cerus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $509.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

In other Cerus news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $70,996.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cerus news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $70,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 641,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $169,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,545 shares of company stock worth $368,326. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 779.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 112,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.